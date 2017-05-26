Enter to Win Fox Sports' U.S. Open Father's Day contest

Posted: May 26 2017 01:23PM EDT

Updated: May 26 2017 03:40PM EDT

Do you know a Father who loves golf? Tell us why and you could win a catered viewing party to watch the final round of the U.S. Open on June 18 – Father’s Day and a chance to win a trip for 2 to next year’s Open.

Contest begins Monday, May 29th and ends 

Just visit http://www.foxsports.com/usopencontest to submit your story.

Coverage of the 117TH U.S. Open Championship starts on Thursday June 15 right here on FOX.

View the official rules here.

