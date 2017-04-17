Puerto Rican Parade & Festival

Join Fox 35 on April 29th for the Puerto Rican Parade and Festival 2017.



This free, family cultural event is dedicated to Puerto Ricans in public service. The parade, with appearances by Fox 35’s Charles Billi and LuAnne Sorrell, begins at 11:00 am and runs through downtown Orlando along Orange Avenue.



The festival follows at 1:00 pm at the Seneff Arts Plaza at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Musical acts include Plena Libre, the Dream Team Boyz, NG2, Alex el Bizcochito, El Bigman del mambo, Roy Brown and more.



More information at www.FloridaPuertoRicanParade.org.