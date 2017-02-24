Magic BeatBall 3-on-3

Posted:Feb 24 2017 04:23PM EST

Updated:Feb 24 2017 04:46PM EST

Magic BeatBall 3-on-3! A fun basketball tournament for all ages! On March 11th, team up to compete outside the Amway Center. Players gets a t-shirt and ticket to a Magic Game.  Winners will see the Magic and Cavs game that night! Magic BeatBall is brought to you by Fox 35, 104.5 The Beat, and The Orlando Magic. 

