The City of Orlando is firing up the grill! Don’t’ miss the 11th Annual Blues BQ, on February 18th. Mouthwatering eats from Orlando’s best barbecue joints. Live blues music, featuring The Fabulous Thunderbirds. The FREE party starts at 4pm. Join Fox35 for Blues-BQ in downtown O-town.



What: 11th Annual BluesBQ

When: Saturday, February 18, 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Where: Downtown Orlando (Orange Avenue between City Hall & the Dr. Phillips Art Center)

Register at: http://www.cityoforlando.net/bluesbq/