Cupid's Undie Run 2017

Posted:Jan 26 2017 02:09PM EST

Updated:Jan 26 2017 02:10PM EST

Party, run, and then party again with a bunch of crazed runners in their underwear.   Join Fox 35 to put the hilarity in charity as hundreds of half-naked runners take to the streets of downtown Orlando to celebrate their fundraising for the Children’s Tumor Foundation.  Start a team, join a team, or run solo and make new friends.

What: Cupid’s Undie Run
When:  Saturday, February 11 , 12:00 p.m.
Where: Elixir, 9 W. Washington St., Orlando, FL 32801
Register at: http://www.cupidsundierun.com/city/orlando/

