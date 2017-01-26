Cupid's Undie Run 2017

Party, run, and then party again with a bunch of crazed runners in their underwear. Join Fox 35 to put the hilarity in charity as hundreds of half-naked runners take to the streets of downtown Orlando to celebrate their fundraising for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Start a team, join a team, or run solo and make new friends.



What: Cupid’s Undie Run

When: Saturday, February 11 , 12:00 p.m.

Where: Elixir, 9 W. Washington St., Orlando, FL 32801

Register at: http://www.cupidsundierun.com/city/orlando/