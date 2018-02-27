2018 AAC Men's Basketball Championship

American Athletic Conference announced that Amway Center will be the site of the 2018 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championships. The conference tournament games will be hosted by the Central Florida Sports Commission, UCF and the Amway Center, in partnership with the City of Orlando and Orange County.

The format for each tournament calls for three first-round games on the first day, followed by four quarterfinal games, two semifinals and the championship game.

