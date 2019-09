Vicki Karr joined the FOX35 team in August of 2019. A Florida girl born and raised, she's excited to be back in her home state.

Most recently, she worked in Tucson, Arizona where she covered major issues like immigration and the 2018 teacher strike. She also covered the life and legacy of the late Senator John McCain.

Prior to Tucson, she worked in the Fort Myers market - an area she's very familiar with. Her hometown is about 20 east of the city.

Vicki earned her associate's degree while in high school before transferring to the University of Florida, where she majored in journalism. (Go Gators!)

Vicki enjoys talking to people and telling their stories. She is honored to report on topics that impact the people of Central Florida.

Vicki speaks Spanish fluently and is of Mexican descent. She's married to her high school sweetheart. Together they have two dogs - Bronco and Lily.

During her time off, she enjoys exercising, reading, going to the beach and trying new restaurants with her husband.

Please say hello if you see her out and about!