Sheriff: Boy calls 911 to report stepdad strangling his mom Sheriff: Boy calls 911 to report stepdad strangling his mom a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_412129889_412134579_175129";this.videosJson='[{"id":"412134579","video":"573553","title":"Man%20accused%20of%20killing%20wife%20in%20front%20of%20child","caption":"Fox%2035%20NewsEdge%20at%206%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F11%2FMan_accused_of_killing_wife_in_front_of__0_7385364_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F11%2FMan_accused_of_killing_wife_in_front_of_child_573553_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654908395%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DiZPTSGyxG6Ox1B58KZ9fD1ZWIDA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fabout-us%2Fmobile-apps%2Fsheriff-boy-calls-911-to-report-stepdad-strangling-his-mom-1"}},"createDate":"Jun 11 2019 08:46PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_412129889_412134579_175129",video:"573553",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Man_accused_of_killing_wife_in_front_of__0_7385364_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520NewsEdge%2520at%25206%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/11/Man_accused_of_killing_wife_in_front_of_child_573553_1800.mp4?Expires=1654908395&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=iZPTSGyxG6Ox1B58KZ9fD1ZWIDA",eventLabel:"Man%20accused%20of%20killing%20wife%20in%20front%20of%20child-412134579",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fabout-us%2Fmobile-apps%2Fsheriff-boy-calls-911-to-report-stepdad-strangling-his-mom-1"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 11 2019 08:13PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 11 2019 08:46PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 08:56PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Tyneel%20Lindsey_1560298367894.jpg_7384792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Tyneel%20Lindsey_1560298367894.jpg_7384792_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Tyneel%20Lindsey_1560298367894.jpg_7384792_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Tyneel%20Lindsey_1560298367894.jpg_7384792_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Tyneel%20Lindsey_1560298367894.jpg_7384792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412129889-412129864" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Tyneel%20Lindsey_1560298367894.jpg_7384792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Tyneel%20Lindsey_1560298367894.jpg_7384792_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Tyneel%20Lindsey_1560298367894.jpg_7384792_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Tyneel%20Lindsey_1560298367894.jpg_7384792_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Tyneel%20Lindsey_1560298367894.jpg_7384792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Investigators say an 8-year-old boy's frantic call to 911 about his mother being strangled led to the arrest of his stepfather.</p> <p>An Orange County Sheriff's arrest affidavit says deputies found the Tyneel Lindsey on the master bedroom closet floor Monday night and 36-year-old Jason Lindsey was leaving the room with bloody clothing.</p> <p>The affidavit says the distraught boy yelled for Lindsey to stop as he talked to the 911 dispatcher.</p> <p>Lindsey told investigators he was defending himself, and that she had abused him before when she thought he was cheating on him. He said she had rushed at him and scratched his face Monday night before he "kinda lost it" and stabbed her with a knife while strangling her.</p> <p>He's charged with second-degree murder. Get the App Now! The infant was immediately taken to the hospital. Police later said he was "doing well." The California motorcycle officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a tractor-trailer for a false license plate in Moorpark, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a release Monday. 