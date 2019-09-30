< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story430803991" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430803991" data-article-version="1.0">Closed Captioning Complaints</h1> </header> a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430803991-430802955"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Closed_captioning_symbol_1438360331443_65331_ver1.0_1280_720_1569861962340_7681203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Closed_captioning_symbol_1438360331443_65331_ver1.0_1280_720_1569861962340_7681203_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Closed_captioning_symbol_1438360331443_65331_ver1.0_1280_720_1569861962340_7681203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Closed_captioning_symbol_1438360331443_65331_ver1.0_1280_720_1569861962340_7681203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Closed_captioning_symbol_1438360331443_65331_ver1.0_1280_720_1569861962340_7681203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430803991-430802955" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Closed_captioning_symbol_1438360331443_65331_ver1.0_1280_720_1569861962340_7681203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Closed_captioning_symbol_1438360331443_65331_ver1.0_1280_720_1569861962340_7681203_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Closed_captioning_symbol_1438360331443_65331_ver1.0_1280_720_1569861962340_7681203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Closed_captioning_symbol_1438360331443_65331_ver1.0_1280_720_1569861962340_7681203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Closed_captioning_symbol_1438360331443_65331_ver1.0_1280_720_1569861962340_7681203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 12:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 03:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430803991" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>If you have a problem or a complaint regarding our closed captions, we want to hear from you and assist.</p> <p><strong>For immediate concerns:</strong></p> <p>Telephone: 407-741-5027<br /> Fax: 407-741-5113<br /> Email: <a href="mailto:woflclosedcaptioning@foxtv.com">woflclosedcaptioning@foxtv.com</a></p> <p><strong>For written WOFL, WOGX, WRBW closed captioning complaints:</strong></p> <p>Kimberly Davies I Programming Coordinator</p> <p>WOFL<br /> 35 Skyline Drive<br /> Lake Mary, FL 32746</p> <p>Telephone: 407-741-5111<br /> Fax: 407-741-5113<br /> Email: <a href="mailto:Kimberly.Davies@FOXTV.COM">Kimberly.Davies@FOXTV.COM</a></p> </div> More About Us Stories data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/VickiKarr_1280x720_1568667485414_7660446_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/VickiKarr_1280x720_1568667485414_7660446_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/VickiKarr_1280x720_1568667485414_7660446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/VickiKarr_1280x720_1568667485414_7660446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vicki Karr</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 04:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Vicki Karr joined the FOX35 team in August of 2019. A Florida girl born and raised, she's excited to be back in her home state.</p><p>Most recently, she worked in Tucson, Arizona where she covered major issues like immigration and the 2018 teacher strike. She also covered the life and legacy of the late Senator John McCain.</p><p>Prior to Tucson, she worked in the Fort Myers market - an area she's very familiar with. Her hometown is about 20 east of the city. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/about-us/jessica-albert" title="Jessica Albert" data-articleId="423541506" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/JessicaAlbert_1280x720_1565702486418_7589569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/JessicaAlbert_1280x720_1565702486418_7589569_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/JessicaAlbert_1280x720_1565702486418_7589569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/JessicaAlbert_1280x720_1565702486418_7589569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/JessicaAlbert_1280x720_1565702486418_7589569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jessica Albert</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 09:22AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 09:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jessica Albert joined the Fox 35 team in August of 2019 as a reporter covering Lake County. She's excited to see and experience all that central Florida has to offer.</p><p>Before making her way to the Orlando area, Jessica worked as a reporter in Jacksonville, North Carolina and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Her career has taken her to many different places where she's gotten to meet some very interesting people. She loves telling the stories of the people in the communities she covers. She won an AP award for photography in 2014. Some of Jessica's favorite stories to tell are about our military. During her time in North Carolina, she covered many stories at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. She's a huge supporter of our active-duty military members and veterans. </p><p>Jessica grew up about 30 miles outside of our nation's capital in Northern Virginia. Jessica's passion for the broadcast business began while she was attending James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She graduated in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in Media Arts and Design with a focus in broadcast journalism. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/group-reviewing-facebook-posts-made-by-police-officers-including-those-with-phoenix-police" title="Group reviewing Facebook posts made by police officers, including those with Phoenix Police" data-articleId="410676011" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Group_reviewing_Facebook_posts_made_by_P_0_7349737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Group_reviewing_Facebook_posts_made_by_P_0_7349737_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Group_reviewing_Facebook_posts_made_by_P_0_7349737_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Group_reviewing_Facebook_posts_made_by_P_0_7349737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Group_reviewing_Facebook_posts_made_by_P_0_7349737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 10's Matt Galka reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Group reviewing Facebook posts made by police officers, including those with Phoenix Police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Galka, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 12:22AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 06:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A new report has uncovered some insensitive and racially charged posts on some police officers' Facebook pages.</p><p>The Plain View Project, started by attorneys out of Philadelphia, looked at eight different departments around the country, including Phoenix. Their findings: public Facebook posts the project believes erodes public trust in some police officers. An example of the posts in questions include one that congratulated George Zimmerman for "cleaning up the community by getting rid of a thug", a post sympathizing with slavery, a meme alluding to not providing emergency help, a meme showing former First Lady Michelle Obama and John Wayne, with the text under Wayne calling Former President Barack Obama a "gay Muslim", and a meme showing protestors being pepper sprayed at point blank range with the text "just watering my hippies."</p><p>The posts were compiled by the Plain View Project, in an effort to document social media posts from law enforcement around the country. According to officials with the project, all the posts mentioned above came from current Phoenix Police officers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div Featured Videos County teachers and the school district</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/orlando-releases-air-potato-leaf-beetles-to-manage-invasive-weed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/fadfdfa_1569922563711_7682216_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="fadfdfa_1569922563711.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Orlando releases air potato leaf beetles to manage invasive weed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-october-1-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Morning_Weather_Report__October_1st_0_7682152_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Morning_Weather_Report__October_1st_0_20191001092715"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Forecast: October 1, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-racing-legends-parade-beach-parade-at-risk"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Racing%20Legends%20Parade_1569903261017.jpg_7682000_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Racing Legends Parade_1569903261017.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Racing Legends Parade' beach parade at risk</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here Most Recent https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/fadfdfa_1569922563711_7682216_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/fadfdfa_1569922563711_7682216_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/fadfdfa_1569922563711_7682216_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Orlando releases air potato leaf beetles to manage invasive weed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-october-1-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Morning_Weather_Report__October_1st_0_7682152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Morning_Weather_Report__October_1st_0_7682152_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Morning_Weather_Report__October_1st_0_7682152_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Morning_Weather_Report__October_1st_0_7682152_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Morning_Weather_Report__October_1st_0_7682152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weather Forecast: October 1, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sheriff-volusia-county-man-trespassed-onto-school-grounds-during-class" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Derek%20Marlow_1569903261008.jpg_7682201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Derek%20Marlow_1569903261008.jpg_7682201_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Derek%20Marlow_1569903261008.jpg_7682201_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Derek%20Marlow_1569903261008.jpg_7682201_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Derek%20Marlow_1569903261008.jpg_7682201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sheriff: Volusia County man trespassed onto school grounds during class</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-racing-legends-parade-beach-parade-at-risk" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Racing%20Legends%20Parade_1569903261017.jpg_7682000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Racing%20Legends%20Parade_1569903261017.jpg_7682000_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Racing%20Legends%20Parade_1569903261017.jpg_7682000_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Racing%20Legends%20Parade_1569903261017.jpg_7682000_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/Racing%20Legends%20Parade_1569903261017.jpg_7682000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Racing Legends Parade' beach parade at risk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/stricter-enforcement-of-texting-rule-in-school-work-zones-begins" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/texting%20while%20driving_1569923205312.png_7682222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/texting%20while%20driving_1569923205312.png_7682222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/texting%20while%20driving_1569923205312.png_7682222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/texting%20while%20driving_1569923205312.png_7682222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/texting%20while%20driving_1569923205312.png_7682222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Stricter enforcement of texting rule in school, work zones begins</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More 