Vicki Karr joined the FOX35 team in August of 2019. A Florida girl born and raised, she's excited to be back in her home state.

Most recently, she worked in Tucson, Arizona where she covered major issues like immigration and the 2018 teacher strike. She also covered the life and legacy of the late Senator John McCain.

Prior to Tucson, she worked in the Fort Myers market - an area she's very familiar with. Her hometown is about 20 east of the city.