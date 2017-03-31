Brian Scott

Brian joined the FOX35 team in March 2017.



Before coming to Central Florida Brian spent more than 4 years as a multimedia journalist at NBC5 News in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX. He also spent close to 5 years reporting throughout Iowa and Southern Minnesota; working with KIMT in Mason City and then KGAN in Cedar Rapids.



He's been awarded the Iowa Broadcast News Association’s award for breaking news coverage of a massive dam collapse, the IBNA “Reporter Excellence” award, and has contributed to several Emmy awarding winning newscasts throughout his career.



Before going professional, Brian grew up in the suburbs of Minneapolis, MN where he developed his love for journalism and met his future wife, Amber. He graduated cum laude from St. Cloud State University in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in Television Broadcasting and Interpersonal Communications.



This is Brian's first time living in the Sunshine State but he's been a frequent visitor; he and his wife even spent their honeymoon in Orlando. In his free time he looks forward to exploring the area with his wife and their son.



He of course looks forward to telling the stories of Central Florida!