Evan comes to Orlando from Fox 35's sister station in Chicago, where he served as a sports anchor and reporter since 2014. In the Windy City, Evan covered the Cubs magical run to their first World Series title in 108 years and was on the ice while the Blackhawks celebrated their Stanley Cup victory in 2015.



But it's not Evan's first time working in Florida. He anchored and reported sports for WZVN in Fort Myers, before taking the trip north to Milwaukee. He's also covered Big Ten football and basketball for BTN as a sideline reporter and fill-in studio host.



In his spare time, Evan is usually chasing around his two children. If he gets out of the house, he's likely losing at golf to his wife.



Evan's excited to return to the Sunshine State with his family, and looks forward to hearing your ideas for sports stories. Email him at evan.fitzgerald@foxtv.com.